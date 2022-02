All Indiana

American Heart Association encourages women to ‘reclaim their rhythm’

Women across the country are being asked to wear red on Friday.

It’s not just to make a fashion statement, but to show your support in fighting cardiovascular diseases, particularly in women.

February is “American Heart Month,” and the American Heart Association says one woman dies every 80 seconds from some form of heart disease.

Jessica Nickolay, chair of the “Go Red for Women” movement joined us today to share more about their movement encouraging women to, “reclaim their rhythm.”