All Indiana

American Heart Association member demonstrates how to perform CPR

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — CPR is very important. It can save your life, a friend’s life, a family member’s life, or even a stranger’s life.

CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival.

On Tuesday’s “All Indiana”, Tim Harms, a member of the Indiana chapter of the American Heart Association, will join the show to demonstrate how to correctly perform CPR