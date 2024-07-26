American Idol Alum set to sing in Indy July 27th

Singer-songwriter Cody Fry is set to perform with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra (ISO) at Kroger Symphony on the Prairie.

The concert will take place on Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m., replacing “She’s Got Soul” with Capathia Jenkins, which will still be performed on Friday, July 26. Principal Pops Conductor Jack Everly will conduct both concerts.

Cody Fry, known for his powerful vocals and compositions, performed with the ISO earlier this year to a sell-out crowd. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Fry has been active since 2006, has appeared on American Idol, and has released several albums spanning pop, orchestral pop, and soul. In 2021, he was nominated for a Grammy Award.

Tickets for Cody Fry’s performance and the entire 2024 season of Kroger Symphony on the Prairie are available online at https://www.indianapolissymphony.org/, at the ISO box office downtown, and at most central Indiana Kroger stores. The season offers a variety of shows, including tributes to ABBA and Jimmy Buffett.

Know Before You Go:

Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts start at 8 p.m.

Exchange tickets by emailing iso@indianapolissymphony.org before the concert begins.

Purchase tickets on the ISO website or at the ISO Box Office on Monument Circle. Children two years and under do not need a ticket.

QR codes at select Kroger stores offer ticket discounts.

Download tickets to your phone or print them at home.

Table rentals, reserved seating, and Huntington Bank Sunset Lounge tickets are limited.

Bring your own food and drinks; refreshments are also sold on-site.

Large LED screens provide clear stage views from the lawn.

Reserved parking costs $40 per show.

Groups of 30 or more get a 10% ticket discount. For group sales, call (317) 639-4300.

For more information, visit IndianapolisSymphony.org or call (317) 639-4300. Enjoy a season filled with diverse musical experiences at Kroger Symphony on the Prairie.