American Lung Association Indiana prepares for Take the Stairs day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Every year on the second Wednesday in January for 11 years, the American Lung Association has asked people to skip elevators and take the stairs.

The Indiana chapter of the American Lung Association has been participating in National Take the Stairs Day at Salesforce Tower in downtown Indianapolis.

They’re fighting to help around 1 million Hoosiers in Indiana who are in a battle with some type of lung disease.

“We’re fighting for them,” Executive Director Tanya Husain said.

She says it’s also a way to promote fitness and wellness without having to worry about a gym membership.

“Anyone can do it at their own pace and we promote that,” she said. “It’s a different type of aerobic activity. It burns two to three times more calories than similar activities such as running.”

On March 7, climbers take on 47 flights of stairs at the Salesforce Tower, the tallest building in the state, to support the cause.

Husain says they’ve gotten around 1,100 climbers to participate each year and it’s an even better experience when you form a team.

“It’s great for team building and great for family and colleagues,” she said.

To run, walk, or donate in their Fight for Air Climb and support the cause click here.