America’s Game: Army 7 Navy meet on the Gridiron

A sneak peek into “America’s Game” unfolds from the iconic Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where the stage is set for the last college football game of the regular season, none other than the legendary Army-Navy rivalry.

In this unique preview, seasoned play-by-play announcers Rich DeMarco and Pete Medhurst take center stage, offering an insightful and colorful glimpse into one of the most storied rivalries in the history of collegiate sports.

With a combined tenure that spans over four decades, both DeMarco and Medhurst possess an unparalleled understanding of the rivalry’s rich history, cherished game-day traditions, and the profound significance it holds in the hearts of fans and players alike.

Rich DeMarco, with his 20 years of experience calling Army’s games, and Pete Medhurst, who has been a part of the Navy Radio Network for 26 years, bring their expertise and passion to every moment of this timeless matchup.