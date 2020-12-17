Amp Harris Foundation to host toy and food giveaway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This weekend, more than a thousand kids will be getting toys in a fun event taking place at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and it’s all thanks to the Amp Harris Foundation.

Harris joined News 8’s Alexis Rodgers Thursday on All Indiana to discuss the event.

“It doesn’t matter how small or how large it is that you do,” said Harris. Whatever you can do for someone today it’s really important and I think it’ll go a lot further now than it may have gone last year.”

Harris also said his foundation will also provide food for the families involved.

