Amy Bruni coming to Hobart’s Walking with Ghosts event

by: Gregg Montgomery
(WISH) — Have you ever wanted to walk with ghosts?

Amy Bruner — known for her work on the shows “Kindred Spirits,” “Ghost Hunters” and “Paranormal Lockdown” — talked with “All Indiana” host Felicia Michelle on Thursday’s show about an upcoming event.

Bruner will be featured at the Walking with Ghosts event starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Hobart Art Theater in northwest Indiana. According to the axs.com ticket portal on Thursday afternoon, tickets range from $57-$112.

