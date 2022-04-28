All Indiana

An Evening with Lea Salonga – Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

With her powerful voice and perfect pitch, Salonga is best known for her Tony Award-winning portrayal of Kim in Miss Saigon and her roles in Les Misérables, Allegiance, and Once on This Island.

Fans of all ages will recognize Salonga as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan from Mulan and Mulan II.

For her portrayal of the princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of “Disney Legend.”

This show takes place on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at 8 p.m at the Hilbert Circle Theater.

To purchase tickets, click here.