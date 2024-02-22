Anderson Young Ballet Theatre to premiere ’12 Dancing Princesses’
In celebration of its 50th anniversary season, Anderson Young Ballet Theatre presents “12 Dancing Princesses” on March 2nd at 7:30 PM and March 3rd at 2:30 PM at Reardon Auditorium, located on the Anderson University Campus.
This enchanting production promises an evening of mesmerizing ballet performances. Prior to the show, on March 2nd from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, the festivities continue with a special event at the Big Four Arts Depot.
As a pre-professional ballet company dedicated to nurturing young talent, Anderson Young Ballet Theatre invites audiences to join in their milestone celebration and experience the magic of dance.