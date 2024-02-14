Angella Christie performing at the 2024 All-Star Gospel Celebration

Angella Christie, renowned as a leading gospel saxophonist, recently performed “He Touched Me” in-studio for “All Indiana,” accompanied by co-hosts April Simpson and Cody Adams. Christie, who holds dual degrees from Houston Baptist University, has carved a significant niche in the music industry as the first female gospel saxophonist to gain international acclaim. Currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia, her career spans performing across the United States and globally in nations including Japan, the United Kingdom, Germany, Uganda, South Africa, Nigeria, Bermuda, and the Caribbean Islands.

Christie’s musical journey began with her traveling extensively to participate in various religious events, such as Sunday Morning Worship, Sunday Night Broadcasts, Revivals, Conventions, and Conferences, dedicated to sharing her faith through her music. Over the past 27 years, as the Founder/CEO of Angella Christie Sound Ministries (ACSM) and ACSM Music, she has not only established herself as a prominent figure in gospel music but also emphasized the importance of faith in her performances. Her commitment to spreading the gospel message is evident through both her speaking engagements and her instrumental music.

Her performances have reached a global audience, broadcasted on television networks such as Day Star, TBN-Praise the Lord, BET Gospel, BET Jazz, The Word Network, and others, allowing her music to be seen in over 138 countries. Notably, in 2014, Christie was invited to perform at the Experience in Lagos to an audience of over 600,000 people and later participated in the Akwa Ibom State Carol Night Event in Nigeria, featuring a choir of 9,999 voices, under the invitation of the Nigerian government.