Ann Katz Festival of Books & Arts returns for 22nd year, this time virtual

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A monthlong festival featuring well-known authors and award-winning films is back in Indianapolis for its 22nd year.

The JCC Indianapolis is hosting the Ann Katz Festival of Books and Arts through Nov. 22. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is all virtual this year.

Author Harlan Coben kicked off the festival on Sunday night with a special conversation about his book, “The Boy From the Woods.”

Other authors set to take part include journalist Howard Blum, television personality Joan Lunden and Yogi Berra’s son, Dale Berra.

“The best part is seeing the looks on their faces when they come to our programs,” Lev Rothenberg, JCC’s director of arts and education, said. “Of course this year it’s going to be a little bit different, but since we’re Zooming, I’ll still have opportunities many times to see people’s faces.”

Rothenberg says even though the events are not happening in person, there will actually be more activities for literature and film fans to be a part of. Also new this year, attendees can purchase a $60 Festival Pass in addition to other tickets available.