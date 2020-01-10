Annessa’s 3-Ingredient Avocado Deviled Eggs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This is the fastest, easiest, low-carb, healthy lunch ever! When life gets busy, please don’t forget your protein.

2 large eggs, hard boiled

2 tablespoons avocado

1 teaspoon lime zest

Pinch of kosher or sea salt

Sriracha sauce, optional

1. Cut eggs in half lengthwise. Gently scoop that golden yolk into a small bowl. Add avocado, lime zest, and salt. Mash with a fork until well combined. Spoon egg yolk mixture into egg whites.

2. If you appreciate heat, drizzle on a little Sriracha! Enjoy immediately.

Notes:

Less air contact keeps it looking fresher! If storing for later use, plastic wrap should touch avocado mix to avoid browning.

If you are a big fan of cilantro (I know there’s many of you out there), fresh torn cilantro would be tasty on top (you know, if you like it and all…)

Servings Per Recipe: 2

Serving Size: 2 egg halves

Nutritional Information: Calories 104, Total Fat 7.5 g, Saturated Fat 1.9 g, Polyunsaturated Fat 1.0 g, Monounsaturated Fat 3.4 g, Cholesterol 186.0 mg,