Art & Coffee Indy Edition: Local coffee creator aiming to support artists

Andre Ramsey recently shared insights about the new coffee initiative, “Art & Coffee Indy Edition.”

This unique project, part of the Creator-Empowered Coffee movement, aims to empower creators, support growers, and unite communities with each sip.

The initiative focuses on showcasing local artists by integrating their work into the coffee experience.

By featuring the art and information about the artists, the project treats each coffee line as the artist’s own, blending creativity with coffee culture.

Creator-Empowered Coffee brings over 20 years of award-winning coffee roasting expertise to the table.

The team has more than 60 years of collective experience in coffee, SaaS, rewards technology, and Web3. Their products are available in major retailers like Sam’s Club and Costco.

The collaboration has already included over 20 artists, with more than 100 on the waiting list.

This project provides a high-resolution art design in a 4080×4080 square image format, suitable for a 5×4 label.

Each participating artist provides a name and bio for promotional materials, an artwork name and description, a process video of creating the piece, and a high-quality picture of the artist for the CoinCoffee website.

“Art & Coffee Indy Edition” is set to launch in mid to late August, aiming to celebrate local art and deepen connections among the art, consumers, and coffee through a multi-sensory experience.

This initiative not only highlights the talent of local artists but also enhances the coffee-drinking experience by connecting it with visual artistry.