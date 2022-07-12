All Indiana

Australian comedian Celeste Barber brings ‘Fine, Thanks’ tour to Indy next week with sold-out show

Her name is Celeste Barber. She’s hailed as the Australian queen of comedy, and she’s bringing her “Fine, Thanks” tour to Indianapolis soon!

You can catch Barber on stage at the Egyptian Room at the Old Nation Centre on Monday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are now sold-out, but you can catch her on Netflix soon.

Barber is currently shooting her Netflix Comedy “Wellmania,” a new comedic drama series based on the novel “Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness.”

The show centers around human tornado Liv (Barber) and a major health crisis where she is forced to rethink her ‘live fast die young’ attitude. Throwing herself body-first into a wellness journey, she tries everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to get well quickly, and reclaim her old life.