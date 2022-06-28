All Indiana

Author breaksdown how to use the right words to express your emotions

Sometimes, when we are at a loss for words, it takes some of the greatest thinkers of all time to give us the right words for understanding and expressing our emotions.

It is those memorable, powerful, succinct quotes that give us perspective, and that’s exactly what D. Earl Johnston, author, explains in his gem of a book.

It’s called, “Emotional Shorthand: 2500 Greatest Self-Help Quotes and Life Insights,” and he joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share quotes from the book and how they can help you find a greater peace of mind.