Author discusses overcoming parent/child alienation

by: Tierra Carpenter
It’s all too common during and after a divorce, one parent alienates their child from the other parent.

The reason someone might do this is to damage the child’s relationship with the other parent and turn the child’s emotions against him or her.

Nearly 4-million children in this country are being alienated by one parent against the other.

In the book, “You’re Not Crazy – Overcoming Parent-Child Alienation,” Dr. Lynn Steinberg explains how she counsels these children and parents and has a 99% success rate in reuniting an alienated child and parent.

She joined us live on “All Indiana” Wednesday to discuss this important topic.

Watch the video above to hear from her.

