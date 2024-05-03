Author Kate Messner encourages readers to imagine

Kate Messner, a New York Times bestselling author, is renowned for her boundless curiosity and her ability to ignite wonder in young readers.

With a diverse array of titles spanning fiction and nonfiction, Kate crafts stories that captivate and inspire children of all ages.

From award-winning picture books to engaging chapter book series and novels, her works consistently earn acclaim and recognition, often finding their place on prestigious state book award lists.

Notably, Kate’s dedication to scientific themes has garnered accolades such as the E.B. White Read Aloud Award, Golden Kite and Crystal Kite Awards, as well as nominations for the AAAS/Subaru SB&F Prize and inclusion on the NSTA/CBC list of Outstanding Science Trade Books for Students K-12.

Beyond her literary achievements, Kate shares her passion for storytelling and curiosity as a dynamic speaker at conferences for writers and educators, and through her visits to schools worldwide, where she engages with students about the transformative power of books and the importance of nurturing curiosity.