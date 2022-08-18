All Indiana

Author says key to non-judgment is mindfulness

It’s something all of us need more practice at, non-judgement and observing without bias.

By doing so, we can see the best in ourselves as well as in others.

Non-judgement frees you from your own negative criticism and opens you to positive experiences and opportunities.

All of this is broken down in the book, “Gain Without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals.” It’s written by Dr. Greg Hammer Medicine professor, physician, best-selling author and mindfulness expert, who joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” to share tips to become more nonjudgmental and explains the benefits.

What is non-judgment?

• Non-judgment is observation without bias. It’s understanding that reality is not necessarily good or bad— it just is.

• Non-judgment is a natural extension of “living in the moment.”

What are the benefits of non-judgment?

• Non-judgment allows you to see the best in yourself and others.

• You’re freeing yourself from your own criticism.

• You’re more open to positive experiences and opportunities.

What problems does judgment create?

• Judgment prevents us from seeing what is really in front of us! We risk missing out on making new friends, having great conversations, and learning something new.

• Judgment stokes our own fears, anxieties, and insecurities which keep us stuck.

• Our compulsive need to make judgments is tiring and takes our energy away from important tasks.

How does mindfulness inhibit judgment?

• When we are focused on the present moment, we accept things as they are, which prevents judgment.

• When practiced consistently, non-judgment will become more natural, but it will most likely never be automatic. Remaining nonjudgmental is a continual effort.

Any tips on practicing judgment?

• Take a moment to be present (practice mindfulness) every morning before you start your day. Set an intention to greet the first person you see with nonjudgment.

• When you notice a judgment, release it. You may not be able to stop all immediate judgments, but you can notice and capture them before they influence your behavior.

• Remember that becoming aware of bias and judgment is an important first step.

• If you notice that your self-talk is critical, try adjusting your tone to sound like you are talking to a dear friend.

