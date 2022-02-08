All Indiana

Author Scott McDermott tells story of penguin who’s determined to fly in ‘A Penguin’s Quest’

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Her name is Ingrid. She’s a penguin, and she wants to fly.

This is something no penguin has ever done, but Ingrid is determined.

Her story is lifting children’s spirit of adventure in this book written for them called, “A Penguin’s Quest.”

Scott McDermott, backpacker, photographer, filmmaker and now children’s author joined us today to talk about a penguin who dared to dream, how his long resume led him to write children’s books, what inspired him to write this one in particular and more.

The book is “A Penguin’s Quest”. Available wherever books are sold.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cummins to acquire remaining stake in joint venture

Inside INdiana Business /

Male pedestrian stuck, killed on west side near I-70

Local /

Tasty Takeout: Sandwich House Cafe

All Indiana /

New animated series ‘Fairview’ premieres tomorrow starring SNL cast-member Austin Johnson, actress Aparna Nacherla

All Indiana /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.