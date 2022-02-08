All Indiana

Author Scott McDermott tells story of penguin who’s determined to fly in ‘A Penguin’s Quest’

Her name is Ingrid. She’s a penguin, and she wants to fly.

This is something no penguin has ever done, but Ingrid is determined.

Her story is lifting children’s spirit of adventure in this book written for them called, “A Penguin’s Quest.”

Scott McDermott, backpacker, photographer, filmmaker and now children’s author joined us today to talk about a penguin who dared to dream, how his long resume led him to write children’s books, what inspired him to write this one in particular and more.

The book is “A Penguin’s Quest”. Available wherever books are sold.