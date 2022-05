All Indiana

Author shares tips to overcome mom guilt

“Mom guilt,” new mothers are especially susceptible to it, but all moms experience some form of it as their kids grow up.

Many moms feel sadness about not being able to spend more time with their kids.

The new book, “Love and Inspiration from Mom,” is a collection of quotes and inspiring ideas from author and mother Shelly Slocum, who successfully raised two daughters.

She joined us today to discuss fears moms have that make them feel like they’re not doing enough.