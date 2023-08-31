Author talks healing and rising to the top in self-help book

Sandra Jackson, the accomplished author of the self-help book “Trauma, Grief, Pain-bodies, and Healing,” joined us this afternoon! Sandra’s work delves deep into the intricate realms of trauma, grief, and the concept of pain-bodies, offering invaluable insights into the path toward healing and self-discovery.

Her book has already made a significant impact in the world of personal development and mental well-being. Join us as we sit down with Sandra to explore the wisdom and guidance she imparts in her book, and discover the transformative power it holds for those seeking to navigate the challenging terrain of their own emotional journeys.