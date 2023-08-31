Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Author talks healing and rising to the top in self-help book

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Sandra Jackson, the accomplished author of the self-help book “Trauma, Grief, Pain-bodies, and Healing,” joined us this afternoon! Sandra’s work delves deep into the intricate realms of trauma, grief, and the concept of pain-bodies, offering invaluable insights into the path toward healing and self-discovery.

Her book has already made a significant impact in the world of personal development and mental well-being. Join us as we sit down with Sandra to explore the wisdom and guidance she imparts in her book, and discover the transformative power it holds for those seeking to navigate the challenging terrain of their own emotional journeys.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Code Black Indy expands outreach...
Multicultural News /
1 dies in gas station...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indiana Youth Services Association providing...
All Indiana /
Indy Jazz Fest celebrates 25...
All Indiana /
Elkhart police seeking help in...
Indiana News /
That’s a wrap: Randy Ollis...
Weather Stories /
A Chicago boy, 5, dies...
Indiana News /
Pakistani man, on trial in...
International News /