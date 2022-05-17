All Indiana

Author who lives life in a motorhome talks redefining success, living your best life

He’s homeless and at the peak of his success.

Tim Winders is a strategic coach, author and a successful real estate mogul who is currently chooses to be homeless along with his wife.

They live, travel and work all over North America in their 39-foot motorhome. Tim has redefined success in order to live his best life.

Tim’s journey is mirrored in the novel he’s written called, “Coach – A Story of Success Redefined.” It’s a journey that could have led to destruction or salvation.

Winders joined us live Tuesday on “All Indiana” from Colorado Springs where he is celebrating the birth of his second grandchild. He discussed the journey that led to living a life on the road, how he measures success, his secret to thriving in chaotic times and more.

