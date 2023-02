All Indiana

Author’s book touts ‘Real Help for those Parenting Adoptees’

(WISH) — An author says an overwhelming number of parents who are raising adoptees feel like failures.

Those parents feel isolated, frustrated and in over their heads.

Author Robin Hitt, an author who is also a speaker and an accredited life and business coach, stopped by “All Indiana” on Monday to talk about her 2023 book “Open-Eyed Adoption: Real Help for those Parenting Adoptees.”