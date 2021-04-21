All Indiana

Aveda Fredric’s Institute opens new facility in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Aveda Fredric’s Institute is celebrating the official opening of its new location.

The school, that’s been training future beauty professionals in Indianapolis since 2005, moved its operations from Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis to Merchants’ Square mall in Carmel. The new spot features a student salon floor, shampoo room, nail spa, classrooms and more.

Inside of the new facility, students will be equipped to learn in a digital environment. There are six classroom spaces that can be used for in-person or virtual learning.

Patrick Thompson, president of Aveda Institute Indianapolis, gave News 8 a tour of the new facility, and educator Stephanie Huntsman provided a crash course.

Click here to learn more about Aveda Fredric’s Institute.