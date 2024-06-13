Avi8or Adventures takes a flight over Greencastle, IN

Tucked away in Putnam County, Greencastle, Indiana, seamlessly blends a rich history with collegiate spirit. Founded in 1821, this charming town prides itself not only as a repository of 19th-century architecture but also as the nurturing ground for DePauw University students.

If you approach from the south of town, you will pass by a symbol of Putnam County pride and artistic expression. This art installation is Indiana’s largest mural, which adorns local grain silos just south of town. Created in 2016, this vibrant artwork celebrates Greencastle’s agricultural legacy and its evolving cultural identity.

Even closer to the heart of downtown, you can find DePauw University. Home of the Tigers, the university is renowned for its rigorous academic programs and vibrant campus life. It serves as a hub of intellectual growth and creativity, hosting a dynamic community where the liberal arts flourish alongside comprehensive media and performing arts programs.

Beyond the university, downtown Greencastle offers a slice of Americana with its bustling shops and culinary gems.

Above all, this town is known for serving up delights that charm locals and visitors alike. From Marvin’s, where the legendary late night garlic cheeseburger reigns supreme, to Bridges Craft Pizza& Wine Bar, well known for its rooftop views and gourmet slices.

Feeling an itch to spend some time in nature? Just west of town, DePauw Nature Park extends an open invitation to explore the outdoors. Here, you can find trails that meander through lush landscapes and an amphitheater that doubles as a learning environment.

So With its blend of historical depth, academic prestige, and small-town allure, Greencastle stands out as a gem in Indiana’s crown. This town not only educates but enchants, offering a picturesque backdrop to a story of continuous growth and community engagement for years to come.

Greencastle is just a short drive away, about an hour west of Indianapolis, making it a perfect destination for those looking to explore Indiana’s rich heritage and scenic beauty.

While Avi8or Adventures takes a brief hiatus next week, get ready for more ‘Smalltown Summer’ explorations the following week. We can’t wait to show you where we’re headed next

