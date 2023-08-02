Award-winning musical, ‘The Music of La Casa Azul’ returns for one night only!

Excitement is building as “The Music of La Casa Azul” announces its highly anticipated return to Indianapolis for an exclusive one-night performance at The Palladium, scheduled for this Saturday, August 5th. With a blend of captivating melodies and vibrant rhythms, the show promises to transport the audience to the enchanting world of La Casa Azul. Accomplished performers Abigail Lessaris and Jessica Crum Hawkins will be gracing the studio with their immense talent, offering a glimpse of the magic that awaits the lucky attendees. Cody is thrilled to have these talented artists in the studio, and their presence guarantees a delightful preview of the extraordinary musical journey that awaits the audience at The Palladium. Music enthusiasts and fans of La Casa Azul alike are counting down the days to this unforgettable night of enchanting performances and soul-stirring melodies.