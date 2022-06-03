All Indiana

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment coming soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A multimillion-dollar space for golf and entertainment is expected to open in July.

The Back 9 Golf & Entertainment venue is preparing to host the grand opening of its 58,500-square-foot facility, which includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range and a music pavilion. Co-founders Paul Page and Neal Burnett say Back 9 will serve as a space to highlight locally inspired food and music artists. They also say Back 9 will bring from 100 to 200 full- and part-time jobs.

Page was on “All Indiana” on Wednesday to talk about the anticipation of bringing the new venue to downtown Indianapolis.

They are expecting to have an official grand opening to the public by mid-July.