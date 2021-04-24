All Indiana

Bad Art Night returns to Garfield Park for 1st time since pandemic began

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At the Garfield Park Arts Center, people on Friday night were to compete to see who can create the worst-looking art.

During Bad Art Night, visitors are given craft supplies and a theme and then they attempt to put together a work of art that’s “bad” enough to win one of their three trophies.

Sarah Norman, assistant manager for Garfield Park Arts Center, said they decided to host the event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the contest sold out.

News 8 reporter Randall Newsome and photographer Kevin Stinson tried their luck against each other. Watch to see how the contest turned out.