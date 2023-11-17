Ballet program keeps original ‘Nutcracker’ alive

Join us in the studio as we welcome Chris Lingner, Business Operations Manager of the Indiana Ballet Conservatory, along with the founder and artistic director, Alyona Yakovleva, and a couple of enchanting Sugar Plum Fairies.

They will be sharing insights about the meticulous research and artistic dedication that have gone into crafting their unique rendition of The Nutcracker.

Don’t miss the chance to witness this exquisite production, with performances scheduled for November 25 at 2 PM and 7 PM, as well as November 26 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For ticket information and showtimes, visit Indiana Ballet Conservatory Productions and experience the magic of The Nutcracker like never before.