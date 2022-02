All Indiana

‘Barbershop Talks’ bridge gap between police, youth

The Barbershop is a place where you can often find come of the most candid and real conversations.

Recently, one man decided to bring a very important conversation into barbershops across the city.

Antonio Patton created “Barbershop Talks” to bridge the gap in communication between police and the youth in the black community.

There are two talks left happening on Tuesday, February 15 at 6 p.m. at Kenny’s Barber Shop and Tuesday, February 22 at 6 p.m. at Kenny’s Barber Shop Shop.