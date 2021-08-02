All Indiana

Baseball Boundary Breakers exhibit highlights game’s trailblazers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis highlights athletes who have beaten the odds and broken boundaries in baseball.

Baseball Boundary Breakers pays homage to athletes who challenged discrimination and other adversities while achieving some of the game’s highest accomplishments.

The exhibit showcases the stories of people of color — including Jackie Robinson, Mo’ne Davis and Hank Aaron — and others who overcame physical challenges, such as award-winning pitcher Jim Abbott.

Featuring a baseball bat signed by 120 Negro League players and other artifacts, the exhibit also has interactive tools to teach families how to play a game and have fun.

In the video, tour the exhibit with Erica Lacey, the Children’s Museum project manager.