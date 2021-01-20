Basketball league aims to spotlight central Indiana hoops talent

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jamin Howard, the founder of The IN League has a passion for the game of basketball and is equally passionate about giving local players the opportunity to sharpen their skills and gain exposure.

Saturday will mark the first time the league could host an event in months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Howard, who started the league in 2020, says one of his goals when first starting out was to bring the community together.

“There’s a lot of different leagues that go on in the city but I wanted to have something different,” Howard said. ” Because we have a lot of talent in this city, in this state, and I wanted something where guys are getting compensated for those talents while we get entertained.”

The winner of this weekend’s event, a shooting competition, will leave with a $500 cash prize. Go to the website or call 317-331-5893 to register for the contest.