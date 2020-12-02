‘Battle of the Fans’ aims to raise $100k to help live music venues, to reward winning fan with Golden Ticket

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s live music venues are uniting to help each other survive the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and getting the fans involved with a new fundraiser called “Battle of the Fans.”

The monthlong campaign, kicked off by the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance, is a “fan-driven fundraiser” that lets the community share their favorite live show memories and compete in interactive challenges with a chance to win prizes.

The fundraiser benefits live music staples including The Bluebird, The Melody Inn, Hoosier Dome, Mike’s Dance Barn, The Patron Saint, The Pavilion at Pan Am, Duke’s Indy, White Rabbit Cabaret, The Slippery Noodle and The Mousetrap.

Once a fan makes an account and a donation, they can share their link on social media and encourage friends to donate on their behalf to help live event venues. The fan who helps raise the most funds — combined with points earned from activities — will win a prize that includes a signed Colts football, alliance merchandise and the biggest prize, a Golden Ticket worth an estimated $25,000. The Golden Ticket is good for admission for the winner and a guest at every show in 2021 at The Vogue, White Rabbit, The Bluebird, Jazz Kitchen, Dukes Honky Tonk, HI-FI, LO-FI Lounge, and Hoosier Dome, as well as pair of tickets to Chreece and Holler On The Hill festivals in 2021.

All of the money raised goes directly to the alliance’s grant programs, including The Marquee Relief Fund and Emergency Live Music Relief Fund. Both are dedicated to helping people working in the live music community.

Trending Headlines

The “Battle of the Fans” is open to anyone who would like to join and support the efforts of the alliance; the mission to help save Indiana’s music venues.

Click here to sign up and here if you’d just like to donate and help the alliance reach its $100,000 goal.

“Battle of the Fans” ends Dec. 30.