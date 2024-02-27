‘BE ON IT’ artists talk All-Star halftime show experience with Jennifer Hudson

In a historic moment of musical synergy, Joe C. Elliott and Jesse Thompson, two talents from the music collective BE ON IT, shared the grand stage with the incomparable Jennifer Hudson during the highly anticipated All-Star halftime show.

Collaborating alongside producer Adam Blackstone, the duo brought their signature flair to the performance, blending R&B, Jazz, Pop, and gospel seamlessly.

BE ON IT, also known as B On It Productions, emerged in 2012 from the vibrant music scene of Indianapolis, aiming to push the boundaries of musical expression.

With five multifaceted members—Joe C. Elliott III (MD/Drums/Producer), Jesse Thompson (Bass/Guitar/Producer/Composer/Arranger/Writer/Lyricist), CJ Warfield (Keys/Composer/Producer), Fred Dixie (Keys/Composer/Producer), and Tim Hansen (Guitar/Arranger/Composer/Producer)—they showcase a fusion of individual artistry, crafting music that resonates with depth and intentionality across a wide spectrum of genres.