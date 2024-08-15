Beauty Beat with T: Fall wardrobe trends

The fall season is approaching, bringing cooler weather, fall colors, cozy sweaters, and the return of pumpkin spice. As the temperatures start to dip, Wish TV’s beauty contributor, Temara Peyton, provides a preview of the upcoming fall fashion trends.

When discussing the right way to layer clothing for fall, Peyton emphasizes that there’s no wrong way to do it. The key is to layer in a way that allows for comfort and easy adjustments throughout the day. Layering not only adds texture to an outfit but also provides flexibility in changing weather conditions.

As for fall fashion trends, Peyton notes that many of the styles making a comeback are ones we’ve seen before, particularly preppy styles like structured blazers, button-up shirts, and denim. These classic pieces are re-emerging as staples in both men’s and women’s fashion. The return of structured clothing, such as boots and blazers, reflects a shift towards more polished and put-together looks.

Peyton also highlights the Western trend, which includes cowboy boots and fringe details, noting that while this style has gained popularity recently, it’s something that people in Indiana have long embraced. In addition, full skirts and tall boots are making a comeback, offering both comfort and style.

Discussing the economic considerations behind these trends, it’s suggested that the focus on classic pieces may be partly due to financial concerns. People are looking to reuse and repurpose items they already own, which aligns with a more minimalistic approach to fashion.

Overall, Peyton encourages everyone to embrace these trends in their own way, mixing and matching pieces to suit their personal style. Whether it’s adding a pop of leopard print, incorporating Western elements, or simply layering with favorite items, the emphasis is on making fashion work for you.