Beauty Beat With T: Beauty expert shares top gift ideas for on-the-go beauty enthusiasts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, Beauty Expert Temara Payton joined “All Indiana” Hosts Felicia Michelle and Cody Adams to talk about her favorite on-the-go beauty gifts.

1. Exfoliating Gloves

Everyone can benefit from a good exfoliation, and these affordable exfoliating gloves are the perfect stocking stuffer. For just $5.99, you can get a set of three. These gloves help remove dead skin, leaving the skin soft and ready to absorb lotions and creams.

2. Satin Pillowcases

Replace your cotton pillowcase with a satin one, and you’ll notice the difference. Satin pillowcases prevent hair from drying out and minimize skin wrinkles, making them an excellent gift for anyone.

3. Heatless Curlers

For a more comfortable way to curl your hair, Samara recommends heatless satin curlers. They work overnight to create smooth, bouncy curls without causing damaging heat.

4. Tartan+Twine Travel Bag

For beauty lovers who are always on the go, this stylish and functional travel bag from Tartan+Twine is a game-changer. It has enough space for makeup, skincare and hair products, helping to organize everything in one place.

5. Skin Gym Winklet LED Mask

For the ultimate beauty indulgence, consider gifting the Skin Gym Winklet LED mask. This facial mask targets wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, and promotes skin health. Although it comes with a higher price tag (around $90), it’s a gift that will be used for years to come.

6. Eye Patches & Fragrance Deals

For smaller gifts, eye patches are always a hit. Temara recommends eye patches from Peter Thomas Roth, which are great for soothing the under-eye area. Additionally, if you’re in need of last-minute presents, Sephora is offering 20% off full-size fragrances until Christmas Eve—perfect for those who love to smell good.