All Indiana

Beauty Shop Talk: A conversation about culture, race and diversity

(WISH) — Historically, especially in communities of color, the beauty shop provides a safe space of sorts. It is a place to be pampered, learn about current events and get a pulse on the interests and thoughts of the community.

In this edition of News 8 Anchor Alexis Rogers’s “Shop Talk,” the ladies talk about dating realities, unsaid rules of home buying and the expectation of children.