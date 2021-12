All Indiana

‘Believe the Magic of Christmas’ opens today at Brown County Playhouse

Get ready for some magic!

“Believe The Magic of Christmas” has arrived at the Brown County Playhouse.

This is an annual holiday live stage show filled with music, songs and characters to entertain the entire family.

It opens Friday and runs the first three weekends in December (Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays).

WISH-TV Entertainment Insider McKinzie Roth spoke with Brad Zumwalt, the Director of the show, and his team to see what you can expect from the show.