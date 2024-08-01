Bell Biv Devoe Coming to Indy in August 2024

Bell Biv Devoe, the legendary R&B group, is coming to the Indiana State Fair.

Rick Bell, one of the band members, is excited to share a sneak peek of their upcoming performance and their dedication to keeping their sound alive.

Rick Bell, along with his bandmates, has been thrilling fans for decades. Known for hits like “Poison” and “Do Me!”, Bell Biv Devoe continues to bring their unique blend of R&B and hip-hop to audiences everywhere.

Their music has stood the test of time, and they are ready to show Indy what they’re all about.

Rick Bell shared that the upcoming performance at the Indiana State Fair will be full of energy and fun. Fans can expect to hear their favorite hits as well as some new surprises. The band has been working hard to make sure their show is unforgettable.

They love performing and connecting with their fans. Their goal is to keep their music alive and to keep bringing joy to their audience.

The dedication of Bell Biv Devoe to their craft is evident in their performances. They put their heart and soul into every show, making sure that each one is special. Rick Bell and his bandmates believe in the power of music to bring people together and create lasting memories.

For those planning to attend the Indiana State Fair, this performance is a must-see. Bell Biv Devoe’s show promises to be a highlight of the fair, offering a mix of classic hits and fresh tunes.

Rick Bell invites everyone to join them for a night of great music and fun. They are excited to be in Indy and can’t wait to see everyone at the fair. Get ready for a fantastic show!

Don’t miss Bell Biv Devoe at the Indiana State Fair. It’s going to be a night to remember. For more details and tickets, visit indianastatefair.com.