Bella Body & Skin Studio specializing in skincare and wellness

It’s simple. When you look good, you feel good. Have you ever heard that phrase?

That phrase isn’t unfamiliar to the Bella Body & Skin Studio. Located in Indianapolis, this studio was designed by Dr. Carla Jenkins. She had a personal interest in skin care, general health, and well-being.

With 20 years of nursing experience in various areas of critical care, she combined her experience in health care with her passion for skin care and beauty, leading to the launch of Bella Body & Skin Studio.

Jenkins says she’s a strong advocate for women’s health however, this studio was designed to help not just women, but everyone feel beautiful.

The studio is located at 9595 Whitley Dr Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN. You can find out more information on the Bella Body & Skin Studio’s website, and watching the full interview above!