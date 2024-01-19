Benjamin Harrison: Life in the White House

Jennifer Caps, the Vice President of Curatorship at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, and Aubrey Miles, a Museum Studies student at IUPUI and co-curator of the exhibit, present “Life in the White House.”

Scheduled to open on January 25, 2024, at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, the exhibit delves into the intricacies of the people’s house and the residence of the First Family.

Offering a unique perspective, the exhibit showcases never-before-released letters and artifacts, providing visitors with an insightful glimpse into the lives and experiences within the White House.

With Jennifer Caps and Aubrey Miles at the head of, “Life in the White House” promises to be an engaging and enlightening exploration of the historical significance embedded in the heart of the presidential residence.