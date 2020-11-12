Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site honoring Veterans Day with virtual music salute

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is inviting Hoosiers to celebrate Veterans Day by honoring heroes in a brand new way. The site organized a musical “Veterans Day Salute” that will be performed by the Indiana National Guard 38th Infantry Division Band live from their front porch in support of a tribute to all veterans past and present.

“We would typically have our gala evening on Veterans Day, but with the public health concerns [we’re] wanting to take special caution,” president and CEO of the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site, Charlie Hyde, said. “We’ve rescheduled the event, but we’re not going to reschedule Veterans Day. It’s still a special day and so we wanted to find a way that we could still celebrate our veterans and let them know how much we appreciate them.”

The site’s musical salute has a goal of reaching veterans at “every corner of the state” with notes of appreciation. The staff is asking music students and musically-inclined citizens across the state of Indiana to pick up their own instrument of choice and participate by playing taps at exactly 9 p.m.

This musical program will start at 8:45 pm EST with a musical salute to living veterans with the service songs of each branch of the military.

Click here to tune in to the tribute.