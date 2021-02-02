Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site opens ‘The Night Indianapolis Roared’ exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site has a new exhibit highlighting the night he won the nomination to become Indiana’s first U.S. president.

It’s called “The Night Indianapolis Roared.” It features a gallery that captures some of the moments of June 25, 1888, the night Harrison won the Republican Party’s nomination to become first president of the United States from Indiana.

The new exhibit is part of the New Century Curator Initiative, a partnership between the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site and IUPUI’s Museum Studies program. It offers an opportunity for students in Museum Studies to assist in developing an exhibit for the presidential site.

Allison Baker, an IUPUI graduate student, talked to News 8’s Randall Newsome on Monday’s “All Indiana” about her role in helping build the exhibit before it opened to the public. Watch the videos for more.

“The Night Indianapolis Roared” is showing at the Presidential Site through Nov. 7.