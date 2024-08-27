BIBIBOP announces expansion! New location coming soon

BIBIBOP joined us to share some exciting news—they’re opening a new location!

They gave us all the details about the new spot and brought along some delicious food for us to try.

BIBIBOP is known for its healthy and tasty meals, so this new location is sure to be a hit with fans of fresh, flavorful food.

We’re excited to see them expand and offer even more people the chance to enjoy their great dishes.

If you’re interested in learning more information, take a look at the full interview above!

Don’t forget to check out the BIBIBOP website to learn all about their menu!