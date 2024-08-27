Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

BIBIBOP announces expansion! New location coming soon

ALL INDIANA BIBIBOP

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

BIBIBOP joined us to share some exciting news—they’re opening a new location!

They gave us all the details about the new spot and brought along some delicious food for us to try.

BIBIBOP is known for its healthy and tasty meals, so this new location is sure to be a hit with fans of fresh, flavorful food.

We’re excited to see them expand and offer even more people the chance to enjoy their great dishes.

If you’re interested in learning more information, take a look at the full interview above!

Don’t forget to check out the BIBIBOP website to learn all about their menu!

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Toddler in critical condition after...
News /
Health Spotlight | Blasting away...
Health Spotlight /
A growing problem: National referee...
All Indiana /
Indy Eleven to face sporting...
All Indiana /
Indy Black community faces greater...
Multicultural News /
IPS takes measures to ensure...
Local News /
Special counsel files reworked indictment...
Political News /
FSSA officials still unable to...
Political News /