Bigger Than Sneakers, Free 10 Foundation team up to support Indy youth

We want to tell you about an organization that showcases “sneaker culture” and their latest partnership.

Bigger than sneakers is a non-profit that provides workshops, mentorship and youth-focused community initiatives to the leaders of tomorrow.

Natalie Morean, executive director of Bigger Than Sneakers and Keifer Sykes, NBA player and founder of the Free 10 Foundation, joined us Wednesday on “All Indiana” to discuss their organizations and how they’re teaming up.