Blacktoberfest to highlight Indy’s black-owned businesses Saturday

It’s an event designed to highlight black-owned businesses in and around Indy, and it gives a platform to those who may not have a brick-and-mortar company, website or supply chain operation.

It’s called “Blacktoberfest,” and it all happens this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 1544 Columbia Avenue. It runs from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Admission is free.

One of the business owners you’ll run into at “Blacktoberfest” is Angel Hicks, owner of 28 Boutique, which offers trendy clothes and accessories to fashionistas everywhere.

Issa Celebration Because Black Joy is Always in Season

Blacktoberfest offers Black business owners a venue to network with other business owners and connect with the local community who will not only patronize, but support them beyond the day of the event.

The Adinkra symbol at the top of the Blacktoberfest seal is Gye W’ani or “rich living”. It translates to “enjoy yourself, joy of living, happiness and laughter.” That’s what Blacktoberfest is all about. “Black Joy. Unfiltered. An unapologetically Black beer garden featuring melanin illuminated by the amber glow of hanging bulb lights, the roar of fire pits and the discriminate luminous hue of neon signs. All punctuated by the support of Black commerce.”

