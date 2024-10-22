The Bloom Project, Inc. empowers young men with mentorship for post-secondary success

The Bloom Project, Inc. is dedicated to mentoring young men in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, helping to prepare high school students for their futures. Andrea Thomas from the Bloom Project shared insights into the organization’s mission and upcoming events, particularly the “Bloom Chat” series.

Founded to honor the legacy of a man nicknamed Bloom, the project aims to support African American males and multiracial males through group mentoring, career exploration, self-discovery, and college preparation. “The goal is to support these young men, expose them to a variety of opportunities, and help them look beyond high school to see what post-secondary education may look like,” Thomas explained.

She emphasized the importance of exposure and mentorship, stating, “Having someone in your network who has been through the college experience can help young men decide what’s right for them.” The project encourages young men to envision their futures by providing a support system outside of their immediate families, including mentors who reflect their backgrounds and experiences.

The “Bloom Chat” series is a key initiative, consisting of three sessions. “The first part focused on financial aid. The upcoming session will cover networking skills, including how to engage with people beyond instructors and how that can benefit students academically and professionally,” said Thomas. The final session will address the concept of a gap year, offering guidance on how to make use of this time productively.

The program promotes what it calls a “royal mentality,” encouraging young men to carry themselves with a sense of dignity and self-worth. “We want to remind them that they have a king spirit within them. Our aim is to develop that spirit so they can contribute positively to their communities,” Thomas added.

To attract participants, the Bloom Project creates a welcoming environment where students can ask questions and address common challenges. “No one does it on their own. We’re here to tackle those difficult problems and provide support through the process,” Thomas said.

For those interested in becoming mentors, the Bloom Project welcomes engagement. “Visit our website, give us your information, and attend our events,” Thomas encouraged. The next “Bloom Chat” session is scheduled for tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. at the Morehead Community Resource Center. It is open to all high school students and their parents or guardians.

More information about the Bloom Project, its mission, and events can be found on the organization’s website at www.bloomprojectinc.org.