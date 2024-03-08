Bloomington author T. Newyear announces new book in Starfall Series

Bloomington author T. Newyear is thrilled to announce the launch of her second book in the Starfall Series.

The Starfall Series blends elements of science fiction with historical fiction.

With a doctorate in history and area studies, Newyear brings a unique perspective to her writing, infusing her narratives with rich historical detail and an understanding of the complexities of the past.

Her interest in exploring the intricacies of history and imagining how those moments resonate with our collective future shines through in her work, offering readers a thought-provoking journey through time and space.

Drawing upon her academic background and passion for storytelling, T. Newyear crafts a narrative that transports readers to the heart of New Harmony, where history and science fiction intertwine.

Through her writing, she invites readers to explore the lived experiences of characters navigating the challenges and wonders of an alternate reality.

With the launch of her second book, Newyear continues to push the boundaries of the genre with her inventive storytelling.