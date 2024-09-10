Bloomington Meadows: Raising awareness for suicide prevention

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the importance of mental health and the steps we can all take to help prevent suicide.

Mandi Barger, Clinical Director of Patient Services says suicide can be prevented, and there is hope for those in need.

A recent study shows that 94% of adults believe suicide can be prevented, at least some of the time, and 96% would take action if someone they knew was considering suicide. This highlights how much people care and are willing to help.

At Bloomington Meadows, the team is committed to providing support and connectedness through culturally relevant services and evidence-based treatments. Their goal is to give the community the tools and resilience needed to offer hope to those struggling.

For anyone in need of help, several resources are available:

988 : The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers 24/7 confidential support through text, chat, or calls.

: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers 24/7 confidential support through text, chat, or calls. Veterans Crisis Line : U.S. Military Veterans can call 988 and press 1 for specialized support.

: U.S. Military Veterans can call 988 and press 1 for specialized support. Trevor Lifeline: LGBTQ youth can reach out 24/7 by calling 1-866-488-7386.

Together, we can save lives. Let’s continue to be there for one another.

