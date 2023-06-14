Search
Bloomington’s BubbleFest

by: Paris Himes
Bloomington’s WonderLab Museum of Science, Health, and Technology is turning 25!

In celebration, WonderLab will be returning their popular event BubbleFest. Join the WonderLab this weekend for lots of fun with activities such as hula hoop bubbles, bubble art, bubble wands, dry ice bubbles, and more!

BubbleFest is a perfect family-friendly event that is free with museum admission. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17th, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18th.

For more information, visit wonderlab.org

(WISH Photo)

